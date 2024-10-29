A video of the sister of Akua Donkor weeping over her demise has surfaced on social media

The heartbroken woman shared some highlights about the important role her sister played in her life

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and expressed their views in the comment section of the post

Ghanaians are mourning the sudden demise of Maame Akua Donkor, flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party.

Akua Donkor sadly passed away on October 28, 2024, following a short illness. He demise has caused so much pain to many, especially members of her family.

Akua Donkor's biological sister is weeping. Image source: Akua Donkor, Obraafricadotcom

Source: Facebook

In a video circulating online, the biological sister of the famous politician shared some highlights about her sister.

Weeping bitterly in a video, the woman who is heartbroken over her sister's departure noted that Akua Donkor has a loving personality.

She noted that her sister was the breadwinner of the family who ensured that all members were okay.

Watch the video below:

Netizens sympathise with her

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken. They expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family of Akua Donkor.

@Lumba Maame Amasaah wrote:

"She talks like Akua Donkor oo."

@user9311488230154 patience Ame wrote:

"eaaaaa tears is not coming oooo."

@kingkonskingsley wrote:

"they have similar voice, very sad. Jehovah will help you okay."

@davidboampong wrote:

"So sad, may the good Lord comfort you, RIP Madam Akua."

@Barikisu Samini wrote:

"Bread winner gone."

@Obaayaa wrote:

"Samsonwaa is rejoicing."

@Victoria Kabutey wrote:

"May her beautiful soul rest in peace."

@gladysessuman17gmail.com wrote:

"Take heart. may she RIP."

@vicosika wrote:

"People who died today had plans for tomorrow! Let’s us not kick the bucket on our daily struggle for money."

@BRONXY wrote:

"Oh akua donkor we didn't hear that you are sick oh damirifa due."

Akua Donkor's family sends Delay a message

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the family of Akua Donkor have expressed their displeasure over some remarks Ghanaian TV personality Delay made about their beloved.

The daughter of Akua Donkor who spoke on behalf of her family asked Delay to come and apologise over the comment or face the wrath of their deceased mum.

Source: YEN.com.gh