Ghanaian business owner Enokay has acquired a brand-new Toyota Supra worth $75,000 (GH¢892,500.00)

The young man confirmed the amount and car brand in a WhatsApp conversation with YEN.com.gh

Enokay shared details about the whip amid claims that he had purchased the deluxe vehicle for $45,000

Young Ghanaian businessman Enokay, born Hudu Enoch, has splurged more than $70,000 (GH¢892,500.00) on a brand-new Toyota Supra.

Enokay, who owns betting and fashion brands, is famous for his luxurious whips and home. He is said to have acquired new cars for his father and girlfriend worth thousands of cedis.

Enokay buys Toyota Supra worth $75,000. Photo credit: bongoideas.

Source: Instagram

The business founder emerged in the trend over the weekend over the deluxe Toyota Supra, with some bloggers and online users alleging that the whip cost him $45,000.

YEN.com.gh reached out to Enokay to confirm details about the cost of his latest addition to his luxurious cars.

''It's a Toyota Supra worth $75,000,'' he told YEN.com.gh in conversation on WhatsApp.

Enokay is a level 400 Political Science student at the University of Ghana, Legon.

See photo below:

Source: YEN.com.gh