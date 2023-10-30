A video of the Opoku Ware School (OWASS) team setting off to the National Theatre for the grand finale of the 2023 NSMQ) has surfaced

It commences with one of the boys finishing up and leaving their room to the venue to square off with PRESEC Legon and Achimota School

Peeps have reached out in the comments area to throw their support behind them, with many expecting victory

The footage captures the brilliant boys sporting matching uniforms in a room where they were finishing up to move to the venue hosting the National Championship.

First video emerges as Opoku Ware team arrives at National Theatre for NSMQ grand finale. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana.

The highlight one of them getting attired for the contest. The OWASS team will face Achimota School and the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC Legon) for the 2023 trophy on Monday (today), October 30.

The first video of the team leaving the resting room to the National Theatre had raked in 17,000 views at the time of the publication.

Watch the video below:

How peeps react

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

@KantankaKelvin indicated:

History will be made today. Kumasi against Accra it's gonna be one hell of a battle.

@me_amui said:

I'm expecting a serious pound-for-pound contest. If the gap is more than 10, then the final was very easy. I need that tense atmosphere where every wrong answer is like ice cream for the next school. Serious banter oo.

@derrick_606 claimed:

They didn't even allow the boys to study. Advert sorrrrrrrr why?

@Elson_69 said:

Opoku Ware School, let's have it.

@oxygen_derrick7 commented:

The school with a winning SHS 1 student.

@Leeway indicated: It will be a showdown. Team OWASS.

@BrunoWa76933724 said:

Tell them we are coming.

