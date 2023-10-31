Real estate developer and PRESEC alumnus Kwabena Peprah is offering an 8 percent discount on his property, 'The Blay,' to celebrate PRESEC's eighth National Science and Maths Quiz victory.

In a show of celebratory spirit after PRESEC's historic eighth National Science and Maths Quiz victory, real estate developer and PRESEC alumnus, Kwabena Peprah, announced an 8 percent discount on one of his properties, 'The Blay.'

Kwabena Peprah, in a heartfelt Facebook post, expressed his joy for the win and his faith in a higher power, stating that this discount is a way of celebrating triumph and acknowledging the greatness of the divine.

'The Blay,' a property developed by Peprah's real estate company, Phoenix Realty, is conveniently situated in Oyarifa, just 3 minutes away from the main highway on a well-maintained tarred road.

PRESEC won their eighth title with an impressive 40 points, outshining Achimota School and Opoku Ware School, who scored 28 and 23 points, respectively.

PRESEC 2023 NSMQ Champions Return In Grand Style, Displaying Trophy Triumphantly

In a related development, PRESEC, triumphant NSMQ 2023 winners flaunted their trophy during a grand return to campus, driven by Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

The students proudly displayed the trophy in an open-top car, greeted by cheering peers upon arrival.

PRESEC's victory with 40 points was celebrated across the school, concluding the competition joyfully.

Form 1 boy cried after losing in NSMQ finals

Meanwhile, Opoku Ware School's star contestant, Stephen Apemah-Baah, broke down in tears after losing to PRESEC in the 2023 National Science and Math Quiz finals.

Stephen, a brilliant form 1 student, had been a beacon of hope for his school, leading them through the competition with remarkable intelligence.

Despite his confidence and impressive performance, Opoku Ware couldn't secure their third NSMQ trophy, ending their 21-year drought.

