Selinam Mortey, one of the winner of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) for PRESEC, fulfilled a prophecy he made in his JHS 2 days

Inspired by his older brother's NSMQ miss in 2019, Selinam prophesied that he would attend PRESEC and win the competition

He achieved his prophecy this year, leading his school to victory and avenging his brother's 2019 loss

Selinam Mortey, one of the contestants of PRESEC in the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), not only secured victory for his school but also fulfilled a prophecy he made while in junior high school.

According to his mother, Elizabeth Mortey, Selinam's older brother, Selassie Mortey, represented PRESEC in 2019, narrowly missing the trophy to Augusco by just 5 points.

, Mrs Mortey said Selinam, who was in JHS 2, at the time, prophesied that he would attend PRESEC and emerge victorious in the competition, inspired by his .

A collage of Selinam Mortey and his brother Selasie Mortey at the NSMQ in different years Photo credit: @PRESECLEGON_ Source: Twitter

This year, Selinam fulfilled his prophecy, representing PRESEC and leading his team to victory, thereby avenging his brother's loss.

His remarkable journey and determination have not only brought pride to his family but have also made him a source of inspiration for many young students aspiring to achieve greatness in the NSMQ.

PRESEC clinched the title with an impressive 40 points, outshining Achimota School and Opoku Ware School, who scored 28 and 23 points, respectively.

PRESEC 2023 NSMQ Champions Return In Grand Style, Displaying Trophy Triumphantly

In a related development, PRESEC, triumphant NSMQ 2023 winners flaunted their trophy during a grand return to campus, driven by Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

The students proudly displayed the trophy in an open-top car, greeted by cheering peers upon arrival.

PRESEC's victory with 40 points was celebrated across the school, concluding the competition on a joyful note.

Form 1 boy cried after losing in NSMQ finals

Meanwhile, Opoku Ware School's star contestant, Stephen Apemah-Baah, broke down in tears after losing to PRESEC in the 2023 National Science and Math Quiz finals.

Stephen, a brilliant form 1 student, had been a beacon of hope for his school, leading them through the competition with remarkable intelligence.

Despite his confidence and impressive performance, Opoku Ware couldn't secure their third NSMQ trophy, ending their 21-year drought.

Source: YEN.com.gh