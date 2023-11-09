Erastus Asare Donkor has presented his 2023 Journalist of the Year award to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Multimedia Group Limited journalist won the award for his reporting on the effects of illegal small-scale mining

The GJA commended Donkor for his significant contributions to national development in its citation to him

Joy News' Erastus Asare Donkor has presented his 2023 Ghana Journalist Association's Journalist of the Year award to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Donkor won the award at the association's annual celebration of journalism Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Erastus Asare Donkor meets the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. Source: Twitter/@erastus4lif

Donkor shared photos of the presentation while visiting the Manhyia Palace on his Twitter page on November 8, 2023.

His work, Destruction for Gold, focused on illegal small-scale mining earned him the award.

The Asantehene notably lauded Donkor for his work in the fight against illegal mining.

"I must say, if all journalists and entities come on board and see illegal mining as an existential threat, we will be able to sustain the fight,” the chief said.

Asantehene raises funds for Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

Otumfuo Osei Tutu will from November 10 embark on a historic fundraiser for the dilapidated Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The revered king has targeted to raise $10 million for the Heal Komfo Anokye project.

The project, spearheaded by Otumfuo, is part of celebrating his 25th anniversary of ascending the Golden Stool.

Asantehene features in new documentary

A new documentary called Gold: A Journey has spotlighted the significance of gold in Asante culture. The documentary follows Idris Elba on his adventure to learn about gold.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, featured heavily in the documentary's Ghana section, filmed during the Akwasidae Festival.

