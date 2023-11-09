Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa had a breakdown as she lamented continuous hateful comments against her

In a poignant video, the entertainer who just had her TikTok account banned indicated that the negative remarks directed at her brand were unjustified

People took to the comment area of the video posted by blogger Mari_gyataa to share diverse views

Sensational TikTok star Asantewaa, known in private life as Martina Dwamena, has lamented the continuous hateful comments targeting her personality.

The TikTok personality turned business founder, who rose to prominence through the short-form video hosting app during the height of COVID in Ghana, established a social media brand with short videos to entertain fans.

Asantewaa cries over hateful comments against her. Photo credit: mari_gyataa.

Source: Instagram

In an emotional video, Asantewaa had a breakdown over what she says are jealous comments from haters targeted at tarnishing her brand.

"I'm a human being. Why. You folks are even jealous of my detractors' harsh comments. I don't know why there is so much hatred against me. You don't do what you're doing to me to others," she said while in tears.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Asantewaa's emotional breakdown

While some netizens comforted her, others indicated she wanted to be in the trend.

Sex_toys_ghana posted:

Don't mind them. Haters gonna hate.

Joh_nas1 commented:

This lady is just after trending.

Officialdavidnyarko commented:

They say this cry sef get pride humble your cry masa.

Ewuraa_posh indicated:

She's just excessive .

Ben_edictaofficial commented:

Ama official akumaaa..kayverli yere papabi....madam nobody is hating you ooo it's because you acted childish in relation to issue you had with Ama official.

Pepperdemproper reacted:

I must trend by force. Boi.

Akosuacudjoe4 said:

What did you do for people to hate you? You ain't the only so-called star in Ghana.. so ask yourself some questions.

Realcharlotte_1 indicated:

Some people can not just come on social media, have fun, and go da. They must insult people. These people are human too, and people get up every day to be mean to them smh.

Nanaajua200 said:

And the people insulting and hating her are women. You people will die out of jealousy.

Source: YEN.com.gh