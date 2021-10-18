A netizen has got many talking after sharing that parents need to learn to apologize to their children when they are wrong

He added that they owe their children that respect as individuals

Many who saw his post seemed to be in agreement

A man has recently taken to social media with a message to parents.

In his post on Twitter sighted by YEN.com.gh, @domiono shared that parents need to make it a habit to admit they are wrong and apologise when they offend their children.

"Apologizing to children when you’re wrong, as an adult, should be a thing. You owe them that respect as people."

The post had many people engaging with it.

At the time of this publication, close to 300,000 likes, more than 2,400 quote tweets and 67,000 retweets has been racked up.

@MayorAmerican commented:

I see a lot of young people here. I wish you good luck when you have your children. I never believe in physical punishment or not given opportunity to my children. But I believe in rules, most young generations feel offended because of that. Put yourselves in any parents shoes.

From @silwanempi:

You know. I grew up knowing that adults are always right. It's not even subjective or whatever. I believe this set a strong reverence for humans. When we start treating each other as equals is where the problem starts, because it opens discussions. Then you get disobedience

@Sediey10 wrote:

Parents over forty struggle to wrap their heads around such a fact Especially black parents whew they always wanna be right, I remember we told our mom how she hurt us And somehow she ended up being the victim, how idk. My mom would rather eat a bag of nails than to apologise.

@enitioluwafe commented:

I do this with my students all the time. I learnt it from my dad. He always apologised to us and gave reasons for 'nos'. I also let them know I don't know everything. So, when they ask some questions, I tell them I'll get back to them as I'll need more research to answer well.

From @CaliFrmTheVally:

My family literally look at me in disgust when I do this with my son . & my response is always “ this why none of y’all kids like y’all & all moved away or barely talk to y’all now. “ wrong is wrong . I ain’t running my child away . Been there & done that.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel International, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has listed 10 things he considers a failure if not achieved at a certain age or in life.

In the long list of claims seen on his Facebook account, he says a person still staying with their parents or family compound at age 35 is a failure.

The Ghanaian preacher also stated that ''you’re a colossal failure if you still believe life begins at 40,'' explaining that youngsters around the world are taking over.

