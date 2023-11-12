Ghanaian politician Samuel Koku Anyidoho graduates with a Master of Arts degree in Ministry from Trinity Theological Seminary

With a commitment to both politics and theology, Anyidoho draws inspiration from Ghana's first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, who held degrees in theology

Expressing his calling to be a Minister of God in nation-building, Anyidoho aims to contribute his best to the community

On Saturday, November 11, 2023, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, the Founder and President of the Atta Mills Institute, marked a significant achievement as he graduated with a Master of Arts degree in Ministry from the Trinity Theological Seminary in Legon, Accra.

Among the 335 graduates at the seminary, the politician expressed his commitment to both politics and God's work, drawing parallels with Ghana's first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, who held degrees in theology.

Mr. Anyidoho emphasized that his pursuit of theological studies was in alignment with his calling to be a Minister of God within the current season. He highlighted the lesser-known fact that Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, despite being a politician, was also a theologian.

A collage of Koku Anyidoho ready for his graduation ceremony at the Trinity Theological Seminary Photo credit: @KokuAnyidoho Source: Twitter

Drawing inspiration from Nkrumah's dual roles, Anyidoho aims to integrate his theological background into nation-building.

The elated politician stated, “God has called some of us within this season to be Ministers of God, and I am a Theologian with degrees, but many people don't know that; my calling is to use God in nation-building, and I hope to give off my best.”

represents a harmonious convergence of political leadership and theological commitment, echoing the multifaceted approach of historical figures who seamlessly blended politics with a deeper dedication to spiritual pursuits.

Anyidoho Calls For Prayers For The President As He Says Ghana Needs Divine Intervention

Meanwhile, Koku Anyidoho, urged Ghanaians to pray for President Nana Akufo-Addo and the nation, emphasizing the need for divine intervention.

Despite being expelled from the opposition NDC, Anyidoho maintains his party membership. Speculations arise about his alignment with the governing NPP, triggering criticism.

Koku Anyidoho Flares Up After Nana Aba Anamoah Asks About His Wife During Interview

During an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr FM, former NDC Deputy General Secretary Samuel Koku Anyidoho nearly walked out after getting upset over a question about International Women's Day.

Anyidoho objected to a question regarding whether he celebrated his wife on the occasion, expressing frustration before returning to his seat.

The incident, captured in a trending video, unfolded during Nana Aba's debut as the new host of Starr Chat.

