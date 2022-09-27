Koku Anyidoho has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to pray to God on behalf of president Akufo-Addo and the country

His comments were in reaction to a photo of the president kneeling down among a group of religious leaders to pray

The CEO of the Anyidoho Institute, which honours the memory of late president John Evans Atta Mills, said it was refreshing that Akufo-Addo himself has seen the need for divine intervention

Former aide to late President John Evans Atta Mills, Koku Anyidoho, has asked Ghanaians to offer prayers to God on behalf of Ghana and President Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to the former executive of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), both the president and the nation are in dire need of divine intervention.

In a tweet, he said it was refreshing that the president himself has gone down on his knees to pray.

"I am more than convinced that we must go on our knees and genuinely pray for the President and Mother Ghana because we definitely need the divine intervention of God for Him to bless our Homeland Ghana.

"Thank God the President himself is on his knees praying," he captioned the tweet which was accompanied by two photos. One of the president in kneeling position being prayed for by the clergy and another of himself in the same position," the tweeted.

Someone jabbed him for appealing to Ghanaians to pray for the country and president.

VAWULENCE (@Riddlewhy2) commented:

"Your prayers won't even reach your nose."

Since falling out with his party, Anyidoho has become a staunch supporter of President Akufo-Addo and his administration.

The CEO of the Anyidoho Institute, formerly Atta-Mills Institute (AMI), claims he remains a member of the opposition NDC despite his expulsion from the NDC.

Political pundits believe Mr Anyidoho has aligned with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and president Akufo-Addo to spite his former party.

He recently grabbed headlines after he got state support to refurbish the Asomdwe Park, where the late president Atta Mills is buried.

The Anyidoho Institute, which was founded to among other things champion the memory of Atta Mills, has become his personal project after the NDC founded a parallel organisation to honour the memory of the late head of state.

