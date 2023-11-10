Reverend Lewis Asare, a Methodist Minister and Headmaster of Kurofa SHTS, has been appointed as the new Headmaster of Prempeh College

With a distinguished educational background and a career marked by promotions within the Ghana Education Service, Reverend Asare is anticipated to bring strong leadership to the institution

Hailing from Hiawu Besease in the Ashanti Region, he is set to lead Prempeh College into a new chapter of academic excellence

Reverend Lewis Asare, formerly a Methodist Minister and Headmaster of Kurofa SHTS, has been appointed as the new Headmaster of the Prempeh College. This announcement comes with anticipation and high expectations for the continued excellence of the institution.

Reverend Asare's educational journey is rooted in prestigious institutions, beginning at the Armed Forces Basic Schools in Kumasi. He later attended Hooper International School in Tarkwa and completed his basic education at Catholic Primary and Lawra Basic Schools. His secondary education unfolded at

His dedication to the field of education led him to pursue professional training at Wesley College of Education in Kumasi. Continuing his academic pursuits, Reverend Asare obtained both his Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) and Master of Philosophy (MPHIL) degrees from the University of Education, Winneba.

Reverend Lewis Asare the newly appointed headmaster of Prempeh College is also an old student of the school Photo credit: Prempeh College Source: Facebook

within the Ghana Education Service (GES) commenced in 1997, marking the beginning of a journey marked by excellence. His steadfast commitment resulted in a series of promotions, ascending to Senior Superintendent in 2000, Principal Superintendent in 2003, Assistant Director II in 2009, Assistant Director I in 2013, and Deputy Director in 2018.

Reverend Asare, originally from Hiawu Besease in the Atwima Nwabeagya Municipality of the Ashanti Region, is the fourth of seven children born to the late Very Rev David Kwesi Asare and Madam Victoria Kwarteng. He is happily married to Mrs Stella Afrifa Asare, and together they are proud parents of three children.

Prempeh College Lodges Protest Over Defeat By OWASS In NSMQ Semi-Final Race

Earlier, Prempeh College, a prominent participant in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has filed a protest over the results of the 2023 NSMQ Semi-Finals.

The protest, directed to Primetime Limited and the Ghana Education Service, cites dissatisfaction with the outcome of the second semi-final contest, highlighting concerns about the evolving nature of the competition and past missteps by organizers.

Specifically, Prempeh College raised an issue regarding a riddle, arguing that their answer was equivalent to the Physics consultant's response and urged a thorough examination for fairness before the grand finale announcement.

NSMQ dismisses the petition of Prempeh College

However, Primetime Limited dismissed the petition submitted by Prempeh College in relation to the semi-final contest involving Opoku Ware School and Pope John SHS.

The organisers of the NSMQ said upon careful review, it was satisfied with the explanation given by the NSMQ consultant and the quiz mistress over the decision not to award marks to Prempeh College for the disputed riddle.

