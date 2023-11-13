The Paramount Chief of Assin Kushea, Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, has replaced traditional palanquins with a modern carriage for ceremonial transport

The move is aimed at discontinuing the practice of being carried by others and embraces a more comfortable and contemporary mode of transportation

The newly acquired carriage features modern amenities, including air conditioning, symbolizing a blend of tradition and modernity

The Paramount Chief of Assin Kushea, Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, has taken a significant step to modernize his ceremonial transport by acquiring a carriage and ending the traditional palanquin usage.

In a video circulating on Twitter, a man highlighted that the chief aims to discontinue being carried on palanquins by others, opting for a more comfortable and modern means of transportation.

The newly acquired carriage represents a departure from tradition and features modern amenities, including air conditioning.

A collage of the new carriage purchased by the chief of Assin Kushea Photo credit: @eddie_wrt Source: Twitter

This move is seen as a symbol of embracing contemporary practices while preserving the dignity and comfort of the paramount chief during ceremonial events.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video shared by @eddie_wrt. Read some below:

@Crushes110 said:

Our core tradition is eventually going extinct.

@hustletod wrote:

Our culture is our heritage so what is the essence of this? Tueh

@Godfred41118131 said:

The Western always winning

@AbakanNana wrote:

Hummmm, is it that the western world always win or what… this is highly unacceptable

@Wulis7 said:

This is not our tradition.... Smh.. Black man

@POBoateng2 wrote:

Western world is winning in traditional religion

@mykofai said:

The palanquin is a symbol of authority. Not every chief sits in a palanquin. There’s a good reason why the palanquin is carried on the heads of humans, and not car tyres.

