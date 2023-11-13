Kelvin Tamakloe, the valedictorian of the College of Engineering at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, showed his vibrant side in shared videos on social media

Kelvin Tamakloe, the valedictorian of the College of Engineering at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, showcased his exuberant and fun side in recently shared videos on social media.

Tamakloe, who earned a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 84.72, demonstrated his dancing prowess in the spirited videos, capturing the attention and admiration of viewers. The footage depicts Tamakloe dancing energetically to upbeat tunes, surrounded by a cheering audience.

The videos have added a vibrant layer to Tamakloe's public image and sparked discussions about individuals' multifaceted nature, emphasizing the importance of balance between academic excellence and embracing joyous moments.

A collage of Kelvin Tamakloe dancing with friends Photo credit: @wenkorang Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

As Tamakloe celebrates his academic success, these videos provide a glimpse into the charismatic and lively spirit accompanying his scholarly achievements, creating a well-rounded narrative of his university journey.

Reactions to the video

Netizens have expressed their appreciation for Tamakloe's ability to balance the rigours of academia with a lively and joyful demeanour. The videos serve as a reminder that achievements go beyond the academic realm, showcasing the dynamic and vibrant personalities that contribute to the rich tapestry of university life.

@dawgdeyfool said:

Dancers are now valedictorians oh

@B4Bofrot wrote:

never seen a more versatile brilla than this guy

@Kweku_Kloe said:

. Respect for you king

@munaryam wrote:

The way I’m tempted to post all those other videos I have eh, this one kraa is small

@_adjeibrefo said:

Abrante3 no ay3 ade3 paa

Source: YEN.com.gh