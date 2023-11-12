A video showing how Atemuda tried to kiss a pretty young lady unawares has gone viral

The young lady was having a chat with Atemuda when he suddenly tilted his head in a position, ready to plant a kiss on her lips

The lady however she refused and also warned the Junka Town to be respectful

A young Ghanaian lady has sparked reactions on social media after she shared a video of the moment Ghanaian actor Atemuda attempted to kiss her unawares.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok, showed the moment the duo were having a chat, apparently as the lady tried to cheer up the actor by urging him to get closer as she records a video.

Initially, the Junka Town actor seemed not interested in what was happening but suddenly changed his mind and got closer to her.

Obviously taken aback by her beauty, Atemuda decided to try his luck by attempting to plant a kiss on the lady's lips.

Luck, however, eluded him as the lady stopped him from locking lips with her and urged him to be respectful.

The lady in the caption of the video admitted that the action of actor got her worried.

"Guys honestly at this moment I panicked . Ei ! Boie3333"

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 17,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to actions of Atemuda

Many people who reacted to the video laughed at the actions of Atemuda with some saying the lady should have agreed.

Lloyd is black indicated:

Ose respect yourself

TheGr8t commented:

Hahahah Almost Almost. He almost made Brotherhood proud

Emagodino reacted:

how can Atemuda switch mood that fast?

RËÅŁX wrote:

Let brother enjoy some

Johnnie Williams stated:

u should let him kiss u at Least.....He is in Love ooooo

Vivian Jill apologizes to Sunsum for refusing to kiss him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill also apologized to Sunsum for not allowing him to kiss her on a movie set.

Vivian Jill said she had never seen people who looked like Sumsum and was instantly afraid and acted out in fear.

Vivian Jill said she regrets her actions, and she said so in an interview with Accra 100.5 FM.

