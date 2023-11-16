Harvard University faces criticism as it allegedly plans to dismiss Ghanaian supporter of Palestine, Elom Tetty-Tamaklo, for his outspoken views

Harvard University is under criticism as it allegedly plans to dismiss Elom Tetty-Tamaklo, a Ghanaian man, for openly supporting Palestine.

The situation gained attention when @HarvardPSC, a Twitter account advocating for Palestinian rights, claimed that Tetty-Tamaklo is facing eviction for defending students against doxing attempts.

According to @HarvardPSC, a senior university leader labelled Tetty-Tamaklo a "gang" member and cited his residence in Harvard Yard.

The university reportedly suspended as a residential advisor, citing "student discomfort" and allegedly perpetuating racial stereotypes about Black men.

@HarvardPSC asserts that this claim is false, as Tetty-Tamaklo's students have not raised any concerns about him.

The Twitter account alleges that Harvard is establishing a concerning precedent, implying that free speech ends when discussions about Palestine begin.

Demands for reinstatement and questions raised

@HarvardPSC demands Tetty-Tamaklo's immediate reinstatement, emphasizing his courage to speak out about Palestine amid heightened anti-Palestinian sentiment within the Harvard community.

The Twitter account questions how one can address the Gaza genocide while Harvard allegedly suppresses voices. It's important to note that the information presented from @HarvardPSC is alleged, and Harvard University's official stance on the matter may differ.

