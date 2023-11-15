Ghanaian influencer Kwaku Genelord is offering 70 scholarships for health programs at Terllindilita Health College near West Hills Mall, covering fields such as Sonography, Midwifery, and Herbal Medicine

The college distinguishes itself by providing hands-on skills training, resulting in government certification for graduates, enabling them to work in both public and private healthcare settings

Genelord has already selected 50 participants and is allocating the remaining 20 slots to his Facebook and TikTok followers, encouraging those interested to contact him at his official number 0550091532

Kwaku Genelord, a prominent Ghanaian influencer, has announced a groundbreaking initiative to provide 70 scholarships for individuals eager to pursue health programs.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, he revealed that these scholarships will facilitate enrollment at Terllindilita Health College, strategically located near West Hills Mall, offering programs in Sonography, Midwifery, and Herbal Medicine.

Terllindilita Health College: Bridging the Gap with Practical Health Training

Terllindilita Health College sets itself apart from traditional institutions by directly imparting , shaping them into adept healthcare professionals.

Genelord secures 70 scholarships for health workers Photo credit: Kwaku Genelord

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Upon successful completion, graduates can apply and receive government certification, qualifying them for employment in both public and private healthcare facilities.

Genelord emphasized the practical nature of these programs, stating,

"The midwives, for instance, obtain the Birth Attendance Certificate from the government and can work in public or private facilities."

Genelord's Selection Process and Outreach: Empowering 70 Aspiring Healthcare Professionals

Expressing his commitment to the cause, Genelord shared that he has already chosen 50 individuals for the program. An additional 20 slots are reserved for his followers on Facebook and TikTok.

To provide further details or express interest, Genelord extended an invitation, stating, "I can also be reached on my official number 0550091532."

Grateful Ghanaian scholar expresses thanks for educational support

In another story, a young man from Ghana, Patrick Sarpong, embarking on a master's program abroad, has expressed heartfelt gratitude to those who have been pillars in his life since his early school days.

Despite humble beginnings, Sarpong reminisces about his childhood efforts to work hard and is now determined to make everyone who invested in his education proud.

Gratitude overflowing: Young Ghanaian acknowledges supporters as he embarks on master's program abroad

Meanwhile, Patrick Sarpong, a young Ghanaian who recently commenced a master's program overseas, expressed heartfelt thanks to everyone who played a pivotal role in his life since his early schooling days.

Reflecting on his journey from a humble background, Sarpong shared his determination to work hard as a child, and now, in a sincere display of gratitude, he has pledged to make those who invested in his education proud.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh