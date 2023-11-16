Ghanaian resident in Germany, Nancy, expressed that if she were in a position to grant visas, she would offer them to all Ghanaians to leave the country for better opportunities abroad

Nancy, a Ghanaian residing in Germany, has sparked a conversation by stating that if she worked at an embassy, she would grant visas to all Ghanaians to leave the country.

Her rationale is rooted in the belief that such a move would alleviate the challenges and suffering many face in Ghana, providing them opportunities for a better life abroad.

In an interview with Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Nancy shared her perspective on the stark contrast between living in Germany and the challenges faced in Ghana.

Nancy said all Ghanaians must enjoy the good things she is enjoying since she travelled to Germany

She emphasised Germany's superior education, healthcare system, and overall infrastructure, highlighting the potential for a more comfortable and prosperous life.

Nancy's candid remarks have ignited discussions about the aspirations of many Ghanaians to seek better opportunities outside the country. Her willingness to extend this opportunity to everyone underscores a sentiment shared by some who believe that leaving Ghana can improve living standards.

While acknowledging people's struggles in Ghana, Nancy's viewpoint sheds light on the complex dynamics driving emigration. Economic opportunities, quality of life, and access to essential services are often cited as motivators for individuals seeking a new life abroad.

Watch the interview below:

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video. Read them below:

Maame Adwoa Sarfowaah Boateng said:

If you have your paperwork done Aaah you are good to go. May God open doors for everyone who wants to travel especially the Breadwinners

Isaac Anaba Aruk wrote:

God bless you my sister.

Justice Boakye said:

Best interview for me, thanks the woman knows how to talks well

Majid Wasty wrote:

Zion this interview is one of the best one ,, the lady get clean heart for her ppl hmm Ghana

Nana Osei said:

Sis God bless you for a good manner

Rebbeca Adu wrote:

Is good for every Ghanaian to travel so dat some of dem will learn and have sense

Mavis Nhyira said:

For the thought alone, God bless you Sis

Kwabena Ebo Samchel wrote:

Nice interview. I wish I had the means to travel and live my dreams too.

Maxwell Larbi said:

Because of Selfish, Greedy And Wicked Leaders We Have In Ghana, The Country Ghana Has Become Difficult To Live In It, Living In Ghana Now It Takes God’s Grace To Survive, May God Help Us To Travel Some.

Ghanaian lady says she sold her 4-bedroom house to travel abroad

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian woman, Maa Akos, shared her journey of determination to travel to the US, selling her house in Ghana for less than GH¢100,000 to fund the move.

She highlighted her challenges with her suit business and believed that selling her property was the key to pursuing better opportunities abroad.

Maa Akos encouraged others to consider a similar path, emphasising the potential for success and better prospects in foreign countries.

