Dr Lawrence Tetteh has revealed that the issue of a paternity test is a sensitive subject, but it will wise for every man to go for a DNA test

The philanthropist added that living with a child that is not yours can be very dangerous emotional and physically

Some social media users have commented on the trending video posted by TV3 on Instagram

The Chaplain of the Ghana Christian Council of the UK and Ireland, Dr Lawrence Tetteh, has cautioned men to go for DNA tests to confirm that they are the biological fathers of their children.

In an interview with TV3, the renowned international evangelist disclosed the dangers of living with a child that is not yours.

Emotions have no intellect. It is easier said than done. How you and I will put it; forgive, forget, you have to mature. Trust me, when you face a situation like that, you will know whether you are mature.

We need to be mindful, seek advice, and seek counselling. We know what a paternity check is; it means you don’t trust that the baby is your baby. The child is yours. Nothing will be more dangerous than living with a child and not sure whether it is yours or not.

The feeling is not good. So as much as it is a very sensitive issue that can bring closure to marriages can bring uncertainty, it is a wise thing to check and make sure your mind is at rest.

Odartey Lamptey discovers three kids with his wife are not his biological children

Former Ghanaian international player Nii Odartey Lamptey disclosed in the video he paid GH¢ 2000 for a paternity test only to discover he is the father of his three children.

Some social media users have commented on the report by TV3 on the rise of paternity test

yeboah2232

I think DNA should be checked immediately after delivery

agbezugeh

But can there ever be a mistake in the text or results?

borteisamuelabam

Hmm, the story of my life

papapaulmensa

Finally, the hour has come....

official_bengo

Keep pushing, Please y’all. It’s necessary

Kojonhyiraba. gh stated:

Paternity tests must be made mandatory

Blesslinaa stated:

Is it expensive to conduct the test?? Because I want to do one for my bestie.

cabcom45 stated:

Good reporting, but what’s the percentage of the increase? Give it a take. Also, how much are these services in Ghana charging per test in Ghana cedía or dollars?

As for DNA, it’s a very touchy issue because a child knowing you did one on him, later on, could cause problems

emson_ph

It should be made mandatory at birth or at least a requirement before fathers sign the birth certificate

9000olden_ace

Anything but not this Lord

david_yentebsin

The “million dollar” action should be made mandatory at birth before the issuance of birth certificates.

abapa_doreen

And I’m happy how the men are doing the DNA tests

