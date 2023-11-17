A toddler's video hilariously confronting his father for entering his mother's room has gone viral, generating a wave of amusement on social media

The assertive child firmly instructs his father to stay out of his mother's room while she bathes, declaring, "I don't want to ever see you in my mummy's room again"

Netizens are praising the toddler's wit and assertiveness, turning the video into a widely shared source of joy

A toddler's candid confrontation with his father has sparked a wave of hilarity on social media.

The amusing incident captured on video features the young boy assertively cautioning his father against entering his mother's room.

In the video, the child sternly warns,

"You have your own room. What are you doing in my mummy's room? She is bathing. I don't want to ever see you in my mummy's room again. I can't take it any longer."

Social media users react to the video of a toddler confronting his father

The video, which quickly went viral, has become a source of entertainment, garnering a multitude of lighthearted comments across various social media platforms.

Netizens are expressing amusement at the toddler's fearless and articulate confrontation, finding humour in the seriousness with which he addresses the situation.

@TawoseOmotola1 indicated:

Hahaha, what type of query is this from little man? so big man should not enter your mummy's room. It can't work ooooo, big man have th right to enter well-well

@unclescholes123 mentioned:

If my son try dis nonsense wit me, me and am go get problem for that house. I no fit dey face pressure outside make my own 2 or 3yrs old dey pressure me when I wan lavida loka...He go sleep guard room

@1Dreylexy said:

Pikin don hear una noise next door , una no allow am sleep for night Baba wake up with vex.

Watch the video below:

