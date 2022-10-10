An incredible video of a young boy defending his mother as his father pretends to fight her has elicited massive reactions online

In the footage, the brave boy successfully separated his mother as his father continuously 'attacked' her

While some netizens expressed admiration for the child's personal bravery, one person said ''he is the protector''

An incredible video of a young boy defending his mother as his father pretends to fight her has garnered massive reactions on social media.

Source: Getty Images

How it all starts

The short clip begins with the alleged father mildly attacking the woman assumed to be the child's mother. While the two pretend to fight, the child tried to separate them by pushing his father away.

The little boy became a bit aggressive as he screamed and pushed away his dad after he refused to stop going after the child's mom.

Becoming a peacemaker

After seconds of the wife-husband duo's public altercation, the child managed to separate them, pulling his mother away from his father. The clip, shared to Julliejaykanz, has raked in more than 1 000 views and tons of comments.

While some netizens expressed admiration for the child's personal bravery, one person said ''he is the protector'' of his mother.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Netizens react to video

Will16o9 posted:

Boys always fight for their mum. It's only natural ❤️. Mother's love is deeper.

Ehyeh_1 said:

God bless this child. He will go very far.

Free.airport.wifi shared:

We need children like this growing up to defend women.

Midwife_engineer commented:

Good, he didn’t bite his knees .

Everyone__loves_kukies posted:

My son will rather beat me.

Nanaop_gh said:

Leave my mother alone that's the spirit.

Darry.lantonio posted:

Kids will always be on their mother's side because they are mostly with them.

Kissi5586 reacted:

That's a good boy.

Source: YEN.com.gh