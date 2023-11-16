Fameye has shared in the plight of the young man who shared a story on TV about rescinding his decision to kill himself

The young man said a song by Fameye playing in the background inspired him to change his mind

The musician acknowledged his efforts and shared a similar story of him during a threatening mental health episode

Ghanaian artiste Fameye has added his voice to a young Ghanaian man who broke down on TV while discussing his mental health issues.

The young man narrated that he had a knife to his neck when Fameye's 2022-released song "Thank You" began to play.

According to the man who burst into tears while sharing his story, the inspirational lyrics pushed him to change his mind.

Fameye recounts a threatening mental health episode and how he survived

A snippet video of the young man's interview gained Fameye's attention.

The artiste who recently headlined a concert abroad reposted the snippet video on his social media, acknowledging the young man's efforts for not following through with his plans.

Fameye also disclosed that he battled a mental health issue last year. In an interesting turn of events, that situation inspired the song "Thank You" which helped the young man change his decision.

In his post, the "Not God" hitmaker recounted:

Honestly speaking this guys story is part of the reasons why I wrote this song “Thank you”last year, I was beginning not to appreciate life anymore obviously because man was going through a lot, which made me almost forgot that I have life and for that matter there’s too much hope to allow myself to be an ingrate, the trick is ,I compared my past to my present and that was when I realized how far I have come and will goToday I’m a living testimony and soo is my brotherThank you for sharing this with us bro , this is more valid than any Award or music charts…..

Netizens share their thoughts about Fameye's post

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens who shared their thoughts on Fameye's mental health story.

kalybos_pro said

Keep on preaching the good word Peter

@therealfunnyface preached

GOD is in control .. He who feels it knows it better Never give up in life … once there is life there is hope .. congratulations Peter @fameye_music

@FeliNuna added

Love you Peter!!!♥️. God bless you to keep making music that saves lives. Y’all know I’m Ewe … and sometimes I don’t understand your lyrics but I always feel the spirit even when I cannot comprehend the words. God will bless you immensely. Greater than you ever imagined.

Orphan talks about the impact of Fameye's songs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a video of an orphaned Fameye fan who couldn't hide his emotions as he talked about the singer's songs.

In the video, the fan attested to Fameye's powerful lyrics and how they have become a guiding light in his life.

