Nana Anim, a Ghanaian chef based in the United States, has revealed the financial success he's achieved through his culinary career.

He shared that he earns $25 (GH¢299) per hour at his day job as a chef and makes an additional $1500 (GH¢17,940) on weekends.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV AFRICA, the chef emphasized the role of skill and experience in the culinary field, citing that he attended culinary school without having to pay for it.

Nana Anim, who works in a retirement company, expressed the leverage he has over his head chef due to the skills he acquired, leading to his hourly wage of $25.

Additionally, he disclosed that he charges $250 per person for preparing meals for six individuals every Sunday.

Nana Anim's success story in the culinary world stems from his passion for cooking, and he encourages others to identify and pursue what they love.

Reflecting on his experience living in the US, Nana Anim acknowledged the initial desire to return to Ghana.

However, the support from his parents and the realization of the potential waste of opportunities motivated him to stay and build his culinary career. He spoke about overcoming challenges and finding a career path that aligned with his passion for food.

Lazy people should not travel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man had sparked a huge debate on TikTok after he remarked that people who are lazy must drop the idea of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

In a TikTok video, the man working as a factory hand in a fruit packaging warehouse said the key principle of success abroad is hard work; hence, anyone without that attribute should not bother travelling.

US-based Ghanaian makes $85K annually

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian living in the US said he earns $85,000 yearly as supply and logistics personnel.

Emmanuel Amponsah said he works from home, and that offers him enough time to do other things.

Contrary to what many people believe, he asserted that one may live quietly in America without feeling stressed out, despite the fact that it can be stressful at times.

