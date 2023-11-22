A heated dispute unfolded in a trotro as a passenger confronted a pastor for preaching during the commute, violating laws against such disruptions

The incident took an intense turn as the agitated passenger demanded the preacher to stop, accusing him of disturbing the peace

However, a woman supported the preacher and encouraged him to continue speaking the Word of God

A recent viral video captured a heated altercation in a Ghanaian trotro, a public transport vehicle, as a passenger confronted a preacher for violating the country's laws against preaching and causing disturbances during commutes.

In the footage, a man, who looks like he's in his 30s, passionately preached about repentance, prompting a visibly agitated fellow passenger to demand that he stop, accusing him of disrupting the peace in the vehicle.

Speaking in Twi, the irritated passenger forcefully closed the preacher's Bible and urged him to be silent for the sake of peace, leading to a lively debate within the trotro.

Some of the passengers encouraged the preacher to continue sharing the Word while others wanted him to stop Photo credit: @eddie_wrt Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

The video captured the escalating tension as the preacher, undeterred by the confrontation, insisted on continuing to spread the Word of God. In response, a woman on the trotro argued in support of the pastor. She pointed out that drivers often play profane music, creating noise without facing consequences, highlighting a broader issue of inconsistency in enforcing the rules against disturbances and emphasizing the need for a more uniform application of regulations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Despite the laws explicitly prohibiting preaching and other forms of nuisance in public transport, such incidents have become relatively common. This particular dispute, however, took a dramatic turn, shedding light on the challenges of enforcing regulations in these settings.

Watch the video below:

Comments on video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt. Read them below.

@appiahdavid_ said:

passengers should respect diverse preferences during bus journeys to maintain a harmonious atmosphere...

@LucchizOsei asked:

Then he should tell trotro drivers to stop playing music in their vehicles too.

@Silent02gh wrote:

Only black man Dey go heaven trotro inside too dem no go make person rest .

@TBless_ said:

I’m pretty sure Christ will expect Christians to be tolerant of other people.

@Tracebeatz_Gh wrote:

One of the most annoying things man Dey experience on a daily basis

@SonOfEsiNyaniba said:

The country make hot small thing then squad bore

@GhanaSocialU wrote:

Those in hell right now are wishing they listened to such preachings .. for now it will be noise .. Dey play !

Video of little girl preaching to win souls for Christ in trotro goes viral

Earlier, a young girl in Ghana took her evangelical message to a trotro (commercial vehicle), preaching against behaviours contrary to the Word of God.

A video of her preaching went viral on social media, eliciting mixed reactions.

While some commend her dedication, others express concerns about the appropriateness of preaching in public transport.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh