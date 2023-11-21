Preaching in public, commercial vehicles is unlawful in Ghana under constitutional regulations, with potential penalties or imprisonment for violators

The constitutional right to practice religion is subject to restrictions outlined in LI 2180 Regulation 116, prohibiting preaching and causing a nuisance in moving vehicles

The violation of these regulations may lead to arrests or legal consequences for breaching road traffic rules

The constitution of Ghana prohibits preaching in public and commercial vehicles, citing violations that may lead to penalties or imprisonment.

Article 21, which grants the liberty to practice any religion, is subject to restrictions, and delivering sermons in trotros or similar vehicles is considered an offence.

The explanatory post from 'the Law Ghana' highlights the specific regulation, LI 2180 Regulation 116, stating that causing a nuisance, including preaching, in a moving public or commercial vehicle is strictly forbidden, with potential consequences of arrest or jail time for breaching road traffic regulations.

A collage of men fighting on trotro after a man refused to stop preaching and a man from 'the law Ghana'. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1 Source: Twitter

The law states that “A person shall not cause or permit to be caused nuisance including preaching and hawking in a public or commercial vehicle while the motor vehicle is in motion.”

@hynex12 said:

Eiii we don't know this one oo

@AyiteyPriscilla wrote:

I see I didn't know this

@Sir_Kwofae said:

Don't let Kofi Oduro see this tweet

@paa___kwesi wrote:

Asem Ben koraa nie

@Everydaynewsgh said:

If that is the case, then law enforcers are not doing their job at all

@garbing_oscar wrote:

Ghana de3 if the law enforcers dey enforce the law like 98% of Ghanaians dey jail

@Godssocialist said:

But laws de Ghana oo eiii , how dem go down all the way to people preaching and selling in trotros herr. Yet nothing de work for here

Video of Little girl Preaching to win souls for Christ in Trotro goes Viral

Earlier, a young girl in Ghana took her evangelical message to a trotro (commercial vehicle), preaching against behaviours contrary to the word of God.

A video of her preaching went viral on social media, eliciting mixed reactions.

While some commend her dedication, others express concerns about the appropriateness of preaching in a public transport.

