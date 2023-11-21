Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, advised folks to be careful in their dealings with other people as humans can be wicked

She mentioned that even Jesus Christ was mercilessly crucified by human beings, so anyone was susceptible to betrayal

The actress added that it was necessary for people to be a bit discreet in their dealings as not everyone wishes for their success

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, delivered a touching message urging individuals to exercise caution in their interactions with others. The actress emphasised the inherent wickedness in humanity and used the betrayal suffered by Jesus Christ as an example.

The actress went on to stress the importance of discretion in one's dealings, noting that not everyone harbours genuine wishes for the success of others. Her advice touched the hearts of many who applauded her deep perspective on human relationships.

McBrown's words sparked reactions among netizens as she shared the significance of being mindful in a world where trust can be a rare commodity.

The video sparked a wave of positive reactions, with people expressing gratitude for the actress's sound advice. Many social media users shared personal stories of trust and betrayal, stating that Nana Ama was speaking the truth.

McBrown sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

esipat75 said:

Nana is true talk thanks for your advice, may almighty god bless you

yaaboakywaa0 Dankwah reacted:

is true mum thanks for your advice God bless you

Ices Sparkels commented:

Wisdom is speaking nipa y3 bad paaaaaaaa hmmmmm they will pretend to love you but their hatred become so obvious when God lift you up Nipa y3 cobra

Marcia wrote:

Sometimes I feel is not OK to have a good heart

McBrown shows step son love

In another story, Nana Ama McBrown, in an adorable video, stood with her stepson as they attended a charity event.

In the video, the actress lovingly brushed off the dirt from the young man's dress and made sure his outfit was well-positioned on his body.

Many Ghanaians who saw the video marvelled at how much the young boy had grown and praised McBrown for being a lovely stepmother.

