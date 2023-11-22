A video of a Ghanaian man narrating how he was suddenly deported from Germany has gone viral online

The man revealed he was not allowed to withdraw his savings or return with any of his belongings

Many people who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions on the statement made by the man

A Ghanaian man who was recently deported from Germany has stirred an emotional reaction online after a video of him telling his lived experience went viral on TikTok.

The man who was speaking in an interview on Oyerepa TV said everything happened apparently after German authorities came to his apartment impartment impromptu as part of an operation to deport illegal migrants.

Ghanaian man laments as he gets deported Photo credit: @bigjoemarfo_official/TikTok

Source: TikTok

"I was told the authorities would be at our apartment, but I never thought I would be deported. When they came, I had just returned from work and was eating my meal"

After his arrest, he was taken straight to the airport and deported to Ghana without allowing him to bring his belongings or withdraw his savings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"I lived in Germany for five years, but I returned in my working gear, I was not even allowed to withdraw money that I had saved at the bank.

The video had gathered over 6000 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the revelation by the man

Many people who reacted to the video also shared their experiences following the man's revelation.

ninililil45 stated:

if you travel still open an account in Ghana and save in because anything can happen

Nahs Rayy commented:

this is wen the so called jujumen & spiritualist shd come in, they shd do something for him to travel at night & go pick his money & return

Serendipity Nana Akua added:

If you were helping your family and some close friends when you were there, then you are safe. If not then wahala for you.

bismarkadu915 replied:

This problem is still ongoing in Dubai UAE here not easy. oo hmm

Family of four deported from Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man and his family had been deported from Canada immediately after they arrived in the country.

It happened as the family arrived in Canada with a visit visa, indicating they were not there permanently.

They were asked if they would stay permanently if they found a job during the visit, and they answered in the affirmative.

The family was told by the agent who did the visa for them that even at the point of entry, they could change their visitor visa to a work permit hence their deportation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh