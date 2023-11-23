Bolgatanga Central MP Isaac Adongo is happy Harry Maguire accepted his apology for earlier criticism

Adongo compared Maguire unfavourably to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in 2022

The Bolgatanga Central MP said the comments were lighthearted and not meant to cause any harm

Bolgatanga Central MP Isaac Adongo has expressed satisfaction after Manchester United defender Harry Maguire accepted his apology for earlier criticism of his playing form.

Adongo had compared Maguire to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, overseeing a generational economic crisis.

Adongo wishes to visit Old Trafford before Maguire leaves. Source: Facebook/@Isaac Adongo/@Harry Maguire

The MP said his apology followed Maguire's turnaround in form, which has led to him returning to Manchester United's starting lineup over the last two months.

Speaking to Joy News, Adongo said his use of Maguire in the comparison was not out of any ill will.

He, however, said he was happy to have to the lighthearted situation with the apology.

"I said it at a time when he had a very difficult past in his career, and it reflected exactly what was going on," Adongo noted.

Touching on the invitation Maguire had extended to him to Old Trafford, Manchester United's home ground, Mr Adongo said, "Visiting Old Trafford will be a great pleasure."

"I will make sure of that at some point in my life before he retires from football."

Adongo made the initial comparison about a year ago during a debate on the 2023 budget.

At the time, the MP said how Bawumia managed the economy was like how Maguire played football.

Minority slams 2024 budget

The Minority in Parliament described the 2024 budget statement as insensitive to Ghanaians.

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson said the budget was a sign that the New Patriotic Party was leaving power.

During the budget reading, Forson also questioned the absence of Vice President Bawumia and the Bank of Ghana governor, Ernest Addison.

The government, however, maintains that the budget is a signal of victory.

Source: YEN.com.gh