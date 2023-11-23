Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has accepted an apology from Ghanaian lawmaker Isaac Adongo, who previously ridiculed him

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has accepted an apology from Ghanaian lawmaker Isaac Adongo, who had previously ridiculed the footballer.

Adongo, the Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, gained international attention last year for mocking Maguire's performances and comparing them to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's economic handling.

However, Adongo has now acknowledged Maguire's improved form and apologised for the earlier comparison he made in Parliament.

A collage of Harry Maguire and Isaac Adongo. Photo credit: @HarryMaguire93 (Twitter) & @KenEarth Ayine (Facebook)

Source: UGC

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Adongo expressed regret for hastily comparing Maguire to Dr Bawumia.

He praised Maguire for his transformative journey in football and for becoming a key player for Manchester United.

, Maguire graciously welcomed the apology, stating:

"MP Isaac Adongo apology accepted. See you at Old Trafford soon."

Taking another dig at the vice president, Adongo contrasted Maguire's football success with Dr Bawumia navigating the corridors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) seeking loans.

Harry Maguire, who has regained form and secured a spot in Manchester United's starting lineup, appears to have moved past the earlier ridicule.

Minority questions Bawumia's absence during the 2024 budget reading

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament described the 2024 budget statement as insensitive to Ghanaians.

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson said the budget was a sign that the New Patriotic Party was leaving power.

During the budget reading, Forson also questioned the absence of Vice President Bawumia and the Bank of Ghana governor, Ernest Addison.

The government, however, maintains that the budget is a signal of victory.

