A video of a Ghanaian police officer offering advice about personal hygiene has caused a stir on social media

The pretty young officer who was on duty called for the use of deodorants to be a major priority

Many people who saw the video expressed astonishment over her comments

A Ghanaian policewoman has stirred funny reactions online after a video of her offering advice on personal hygiene went viral.

The trending TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the pretty policewoman standing at her duty post with some other officers advocating for the use of deodorants.

Although she failed to give specifics as to who the intended target of her message was, the demeanour of the officer made it evident that she was serious about what she was advocating for.

The nine-second video had gathered over 300 and 30 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians react to the video

Some netizens who reacted to the video were curious to know which people she was referring to.

MVP stln (The seafood guy) stated:

Are you talking to your fellow officers in uniform?

July stated:

Be specific the trotro mates and okada riders

user4220000799607 added:

i bypass some of your colleagues after i have closed from my night duty and trust me my nose is still itching.....boi

Yrnsojaboi replied:

Constable you day talk like that you don’t have money but you day talk

Jaguar indicated:

you guys should also use mouth spray...One license person dey come ask you by the time he go lef na you get cold

Ghanaian police officer fumes as man tries to gift her flowers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian TikToker failed to impress a female policeman as she tried to woo her.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man approached the police officer while she was working, went on one knee, and tried to act nice by giving her a flower.

Luck, however, evaded him as the policewoman was in no mood for jokes and smashed the flower out of his hand.

She proceeded to warn the young man regarding his actions.

