A video of a police officer's kind gesture towards an elderly woman has warmed hearts online

In the video, the female police officer gave money to the elderly woman to buy new sandals

Netizens, however, had divided opinions in their reaction to the beautiful gesture

A female Ghanaian police officer has sparked an emotional reaction from netizens on social media after her act of generosity hit the internet.

The TikTok video that has gone haywire showed two young female police officers in their uniforms interacting with an elderly woman by the roadside.

Apparently, the duo were on patrol duties when the elderly woman, who was carrying a load, came passing.

As they interacted with her, they realised she was barefooted, a situation that touched one of the officers who immediately dipped her hands into her pocket and gave the elderly woman money to buy a pair of sandals.

On her part, the elderly woman showed gratitude to the benevolent officer by thanking and seeking God's blessing for her.

The person who filmed the video was heard commending the police officer for her benevolence.

The 13-second video had gathered over 6000 likes and 400 comments at the time of writing this report.

Netizens react to the kind act by the police officer

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video remained divided in their opinions. Some commended her for the gesture, others also sought to suggest that she got the money as a result of the inducement she received from road users.

