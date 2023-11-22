A video of a young man's reaction as he experienced snow for the first time has gone viral

The young man expressed astonishment that birds could fly under such freezing temperature

Many people who reacted to the video laughed the reaction of the young Ghanaian man

A Ghanaian man who recently relocated abroad has cracked ribs online after he experienced snow for the first time.

Taken to TikTok, the young man @elliotokyere who was standing in the middle of a road could not hide his delight as it snowed.

Ghanaian man abroad delights as he experiences snow Photo credit: @elliotokyere/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Wearing a bright smile he funnily remarked that he is now iceman and even joked about his plan to bring snow to some relatives on his return to Ghana.

He also experienced surprise that birds could fly in the cold weather.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The 1 minute 12 second video had gathered over 27,000 likes and 1000 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians reacts to the comments and utterances of the young man

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video laughed at the reaction of the young man with some wondering why a handsome would do that

His_Majesty stated:

bibinii ankasa ong? forget the complexion the mindset be the same

sarfodansua commented:

I only see him when is getting to Christmas

Ria Sam wrote:

Is it snowing somewhere in UK?

KriSt Mulgan added:

fine boy kakra gyimie nso kakra

Ghanaian man gathers snow

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young man based abroad caused a stir after a video based of him packing up snow into a disposable rubber bag surfaced online.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of Kobe Media had the young man saying that he heard Ghana is hot hence wants to send out some snow to help cool down things.

The person who was recording him prompted him about the fact that the ice would melt even before it gets to Ghana and his response to that was that he plans to send it over as soon as possible so it does not melt.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh