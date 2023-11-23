A Ghanaian girl has become an internet sensation after a video of her answering questions went viral

The four-year-old stunned the interviewer as she answered questions relating to the medical terms for various words

Many people who saw the video were stunned by the intelligence of the young girl

Adwoa, a four-year-old Ghanaian girl, has left many in awe after displaying exceptional medical intelligence.

This comes apparently after the prodigy, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, agreed to partake in a medical quiz.

Girl proves she is intelligent during a medical quiz Photo credit: @littledoctor6/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Wearing a lab coat, the cute little girl answered correctly when she was asked to name the medical terms of words like fracture, high blood pressure, common cold and low blood sugar.

The speed and ease with which the little girl answered the questions made it apparent that she had been studying these things for some time now.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The 41-second video, captioned "Meet 4year old Adjoa," had gathered over 8,000 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing this article.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video were impressed by the girl's ability to learn these things at a young age, whereas others opined that her parents might be medical doctors.

Ohene Benedict stated:

Me at this age was playing and catching grasshoppers at my community school and doing Mame ne papa

MRS.S commented:

Her mom is definitely a doctor or a nurse who inspired her u will go far lil Adwoa

user5868531239061 reacted:

May the good Lord bless this little angel so she can become a great Doctor in future

Nhaa replied:

Not me saying kataa in my room

user2267024261394 added:

my baby am proud of you .Nina ur doing a GRT job

3 year old girl prepares food

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of another little Ghanaian girl preparing a meal has gone viral.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @narhnarharjowahkisses, showed how the little girl was preparing a meal on a tripod stove in what appeared to be a rural part of Ghana.

The little girl showed a lot of seriousness as she added salt to boiling water and proceeded to check whether the firewood would be enough to prepare the meal.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh