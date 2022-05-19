Jada Sayles was set to graduate on May 14 but changed her plans after she went into labour barely hours before her graduation

When a college student went into labour just hours before her graduation ceremony, the university stepped up in a big way — bringing a private ceremony to the new mother’s hospital room.

Jada Sayles welcomed her baby boy and graduated on May 14. Photo: Jada Sayles.

Jada Sayles went into labour and was eventually admitted to the hospital around 4:30am on May 14, which was the same day as her graduation from Dillard University.

Dilliard's outgoing president, Walter M Kimbrough, shared a post about the touching weekend, saying he was in contact with Sayles and decided to bring the graduation ceremony to her.

"Texted me around 4:30am Saturday saying she was being admitted, and the baby was born on her graduation day, May 14th," Kimbrough wrote on Twitter.

"So we rolled up to the hospital so I could finish my tenure in the most special way," he added.

Kimbrough also shared footage of the private ceremony, which was captured by his wife, Adria Kimbrough and Sayles’ family was also in attendance.

Student receives her degree in hospital

Dressed in her cap and gown while holding her new baby in her arms, Sayles received a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Corrections, according to her LinkedIn profile.

"I even did the tassel part of commencement! This really was a very sweet moment. I’ll never forget it," Kimbrough said in a second post.

On her part, the new mother also detailed the memorable weekend, writing:

"I thought I was gonna walk across the stage to get my degree, instead I got my baby. My sweet face decided to make his way on MY big day (now his)."

"Shoutout to my university for still bringing my graduation and degree to me. I am a college graduate and mommy, talk to me nice!" she added.

Lecture warms hearts after holding student's baby

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a viral video of a Nigerian lecturer carrying his student's baby while the mum and other students received a lecture has warmed the hearts of many online.

In the video that one @instablog9ja shared on Instagram, the Western Delta University lecturer walked around the classroom as the lecture continued, and the baby did not interrupt the flow.

He dictated notes to the students, and the baby appeared to be enjoying the atmosphere.

Social media users were impressed with the tutor's kind gesture, and they soon flooded the comment section of the post.

