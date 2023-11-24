Former Guinness World Record holder Hilda Baci has stirred up a heated debate on Twitter over Nigeria and Ghana Jollof

During an interview, the Nigerian culinary sensation confidently stated that Nigeria Jollof tastes better than Ghana's version

YEN.com.gh has compiled some fierce reactions as many descended vent their spleens against her

Renowned Nigerian chef Hilda Baci has sparked debate on X (Twitter) about the age-old controversy between Ghana Jollof and Nigeria Jollof.

The Nigerian chef, restaurateur, actress, and the former holder of the Guinness World Record for marathon cooking (Cook-athon) emphatically declared Nigeria Jollof to be superior to Ghana Jollof.

Ghanaians heavily descend on Hilda Baci on Twitter over her Ghana's unflavoured Jollof comment. Photo credit: @EvianaGh.

During a podcast appearance, Hilda Baci claimed that having tasted Ghanaian Jollof, it falls short of the quality seen in Nigerian Jollof.

"Nigerian Jollof is actually better than Ghanaian Jollof. I've travelled to Ghana, eaten their Jollof, competed with a Ghanaian chef who created his best Jollof, and seen the recipe," she .

Hilda Baci continued her position, stating that Ghanaian Jollof lacks flavour while appreciating Nigerians' meticulous attention to flavour development in their Jollof preparation.

Her comments have revived the fierce Jollof war on social media, particularly on X (Twitter). YEN.com.gh captured some of the comments.

@IamAbdul indicated:

Hilda Baci won the Guinness world record for the best cook and thinks she can trash Ghana jollof.

@drop_last posted:

Hilda Baci! Hilda Baci!! Hilda Baci!!! How many times did I call you? Wei nso y3 d3n “Kivo Waakye Mix” anaa s3 d3n.

@braowusubempah indicated:

Nigerian Jollof is better than Ghana Jollof, Hilda Baci; this was the Jollof she was referring to. Wei.

@sarksez commented:

Can someone tell Hilda Baci that her Record in the book is only the most extended cook, not the best chef, she should never compare Ghanaian jollof to Nigerian jollof.

