An energy filled Ghanaian woman was recently caught on video dancing her heart out at a ceremony and got netizens reacting

Many felt she took it too far with her 'uncontrolled' dance and attracted all the attention to herself

From Felix Appiah commented: " I'll stop you when you do this on my wedding day. You can't come and take my shine whilst I foot all bills"

A lady decided to bring her all to the dance floor of what appears to be a wedding reception and has got many coming for her.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of Okay 101.7 FM had the lady leading a group of gorgeous women to the dance floor but suddenly decided to dance in very unusual way.

She was seem busily moving her body in all directions at the dance floor unbothered about the audience she has attracted to herself.

The post at the time of this publication has racked up over 170,000 views with more than 400 comments and 3,100 reactions.

Some of the interesting comments have been compiled below by YEN.com.gh;

Patrick Addotey commented:

For once, I thought she was falling down. She is an expect in the field. You can tell she has been doing this for long.

Cappy Silver shared:

Her future husband just changed his mind

Yeli Blissing wrote:

I have the full video. Her dancing step was too much

From Nana Kwame Opk commented:

She is dancing like the groom is her ex. I wont be surprised

From Felix Appiah:

I'll stop u when you do this on my wedding day I hate nonsense. You can't come n take my shine whilst I foot all bills

Joshua Atta Boateng replied:

Zongo girl if this girl was brought out at East legon this dance will never come from here when you can see that she is a zongo deep girl.

Watch the full video linked below;

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an energetic Ghanaian lady was spotted in a video online causing massive waves with her dance moves.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook page of Atinka TV Ghana, has the lady displaying her energy-filled dancing skills at what appeared to be a wedding reception.

The elegantly dressed lady appeared to have surprised many with the heat with which she took over the dance floor.

