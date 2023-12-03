The tallest student at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) recently took a photo with his lecturer, Kweku Nyamedua Bruchim, generating widespread reactions online due to the remarkable height difference

The image, posted by the Daily Graphic on Facebook, highlighted how the lecturer's height reached only up to the shoulder level of his exceptionally tall student

The photo quickly became a viral sensation, reflecting the unique and engaging dynamics within the university community

The tallest student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) recently posed for a photo with his lecturer, Kweku Nyamedua Bruchim, sparking widespread reactions online.

In the shared image by the Daily Graphic on their Facebook page, the stark height difference between the towering student and his lecturer became a focal point of discussion.

The photo showcased the lecturer standing alongside the student, with the entire height of Kweku Nyamedua Bruchim reaching only up to the shoulder level of his exceptionally tall student.

Photo credit: Kweku Nyamedua Bruchim

Source: Facebook

The visual representation of this significant height contrast quickly became a viral sensation, prompting an array of amusing and amazed reactions from netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mohammad Adjei Tetteh said:

Hei!! What course is he reading? Waaa see the lecture dey his armpit

Ndjala Totolo Stévy Daic commented:

That's a South Sudanese. I see those tall and dark chocolate guys here in Rwanda.

Reginald Adjei indicated:

A valuable friend to have for harvesting your neighbor’s Avocados and Mangoes.

Lati Art mentioned:

If he is a Ghanaian or any other nationality then he must have Southern Sudan ancestors.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh