A video of a young man scooping snow into a suitcase has triggered reactions on social media

The man explained that he wanted to bring it to Africa so his mother would have a feel of it

Many people who reacted to the video expressed astonishment over decision taken by the young man

A young man who recently travelled abroad in search of greener pastures has done the unthinkable.

This comes after a video of him collecting snow in a suitcase went viral on social media.

Man fills suit case with snow Photo credit: @kimayazomusanyusa/TikTok

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok page of @kimayazomusanyusa showed the young man in sweater seriously scooping snow into a suitcase with a shovel.

With a serious look, the young man ensured that he filled the suitcase to the brim after which he took it away.

He explained via the caption of the video that he intends to show the snow to his mother when he returns to his home country.

The surprising video had gathered to 10,000 likes and 500 comments at the time of writing the report.

Netizens react to his actions

Many people who reacted to the video were surprised by his actions whereas also reminded him that there are some African countries where his mother could experience snow.

User wrote:

This reminds me the first time I went to Dubai desert, I carried desert sand back home.

Ru stated:

I remember my uncle went to Israel for pilgrimage he brought bottles of water from Jordan river and people were buying

colleenbriscoe715 commented:

You need to do a follow up video for us to see when you reach Africa with the snow

sadatu4 added:

I think he don't have something to go back with to offer his mom so for him to go back empty handed is so shame he prefer to carry a snow ❄

Ghanaian man delights to experience snow

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man who recently relocated abroad has cracked ribs online after experiencing snow for the first time.

The young man who was standing in the middle of a road, could not hide his delight as it snowed.

He remarked that he is now an iceman and even joked about his plan to bring snow to some relatives on his return to Ghana.

