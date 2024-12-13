Ghanaian football fans took to social media to celebrate Chelsea fielding four players with roots from the West African country

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca handed the quartet game time in their Conference League clash against Astana

There is a possibility that the said players Acheampong, Ampah, George, and Rak-Sakyi could feature for the Black Stars in the future

Chelsea fans, particularly those with Ghanaian ties, flooded social media with excitement on Thursday night after the Blues won 3-1 over Astana in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

While victories often ignite celebrations, this particular win resonated more deeply due to the presence of four youngsters of Ghanaian heritage in Enzo Maresca's lineup.

Josh Acheampong, Sam Rak-Sakyi and Tyrique George started in Chelsea's win against Astana in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Photos by Crystal Pix/MB Media, Chris Lee - Chelsea FC and Ryan Pierse.

Source: Getty Images

4 Ghanaian youngsters star for Chelsea

Josh Acheampong, Ato Ampah, Tyrique George, and Sam Rak-Sakyi were handed the opportunity to shine in a heavily rotated squad.

The quartet delivered impressive performances at the Almaty Central Stadium, earning widespread praise despite none of them finding the net.

Their collective display sparked an outpouring of pride among Ghanaian fans, who were quick to connect the players with the West African nation.

Fans react to Ghanaian youngsters at Chelsea

The buzz on X (formerly Twitter) captured the enthusiasm, with YEN.com.gh curating some standout reactions:

@P31umi expressed hope for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), saying,

"They should be tied down to the Ghana national team."

A jubilant @jude1355 posted,

"Aben sokoooo 😅"

@SusianiDes46013 saw a positive outlook, commenting,

"Good for Ghana national team."

@OD_Governor98 proclaimed,

"Ghana 🇬🇭 to the world 🚀"

Meanwhile, @kwabenasam5050 singled out Rak-Sakyi for praise, declaring,

"Samuel Rak-Sakyi is a gem oooo."

How did they perform against Astana?

In Maresca’s lineup, three of the four—Acheampong, George, and Rak-Sakyi—earned starting roles, while Ampah contributed from the bench, as noted by Goal.

The young prodigies demonstrated maturity and potential, adding depth to Chelsea's squad and providing glimpses of what could be a promising future.

Will they play for Ghana in the future?

For Ghanaian football enthusiasts, the spotlight now turns to whether any of these rising stars will eventually pledge their international allegiance to the Black Stars, per Ghanasoccernet.

Securing such talents could significantly bolster Ghana’s squad depth, adding a technical edge and youthful exuberance to their gameplay on the international stage.

Rak-Sakyi performs 'azonto' dance

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Sam Rak-Sakyi marked his Chelsea debut with an energetic performance and the iconic 'azonto' dance.

The talented youngster made his first senior appearance in the Conference League against FC Noah, showcasing his skills as the Blues secured a commanding 8-0 victory.

