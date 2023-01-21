Two female Ghanaian nurses have been spotted feeling snow for the first time in Belfast in Northern Ireland, UK

The pictures, shared on Twitter by Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel), spotlight the pair in uniforms outside as they enjoyed themselves

Scores of netizens are in their feelings over the adorable snaps as many said they found the beautiful moment delightful

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The adorable moment two female Ghanaian nurses celebrated seeing snow for the first time in Belfast in Northern Ireland, UK, has been captured in photos.

The two were spotted in uniforms as they enjoyed themselves outside. One was photographed with her eyes closed feeling the snow.

The images, shared on Twitter by Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel), were posted with a caption that read:

Pretty Ghanaian Nurses in Belfast, UK. Photo credit: @BelTel.

Source: Twitter

''Nurses from Ghana who had never seen snow before danced for joy in Belfast this week as wintry flakes fell.''

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

One of the nurses Adwoa Aninkore shares her experience

Sharing the experience with the world, one of the health workers called Adwoa Aninkore, said:

''I felt like a child. Inside, I had that childlike feeling of joy. I was excited because I have only seen snow on the TV,'' she said, according to Belfast Telegraph.

More than 14,000 people reacted to the lovely pictures which had gathered 893 retweets and 230 quote tweets at the time of this report.

See the pictures below:

How netizens reacted to the photos of Adwoa Aninkore and her colleague

@shergold_rachel said:

I love this.

@Eric_jnr7 reacted:

Me when I sat on the train for the first time.

@sarah_carmalt posted:

Beautiful photos.

@ashjj999 reacted:

Fantastic picture of pure joy. I will remember this when I'm cursing defrosting the car.

Jan 20 said:

Such a joyful expression. Enjoy!

@jmortonQI commented:

What joy you emulate ladies.

Video of Ghanaian Man Gathering Snow To Send Back Home Gets Many Massively Reacting

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young man based abroad wowed many as a video of him packing up snow into a disposable rubber bag surfaced online.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of Kobe Media had the young man jovially saying that he heard Ghana is hot and hence wants to send out some snow to help cool down things.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh