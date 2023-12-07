A video showing the customised whip of businesswoman Queen Amadia has elicited a massive buzz on social media

A video showing the luxurious and customised whip of businesswoman Queen Amadia has elicited a massive buzz after it surfaced on social media.

Over the weekend, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Amadia Shopping Centre celebrated her new age. She splashed stunning pictures in different ensembles for the occasion on social media.

Video of customised car of Queen Amadia emerges. Photo credit: queenamadia/queenamadia.

Source: Instagram

The visuals, including the video of the deluxe whip of the entrepreneur and wife of Dr Sledge Nana Yaw Duodu, were uploaded on Instagram by Ghanaian blogger Ghhyper1.

The footage highlighted the stunning exterior and beauty of the exotic car.

''We’re Live @amadiaghana Shopping Center for Ceo @queenamadia ‘s Birthday Party / Wholesale Warehouse Grand Opening,'' Ghhyper1 captioned the clip.

Watch the video below:

How people lavished Queen Amadia with praises over her look and posh car

Reactions have trailed the video of the businesswoman. Here are some of the comments below.

Baby_moon49 asked:

Where this woman dey see money?

Kritical_one said:

Beautiful.

Yadark indicated:

Happy birthday, Queen .

YawNimo indicated:

True beauty. I love this.

Riqueofori said:

Happy birthday.

Farida_houseofshimah indicated:

Happy birthday … God keep you going.

Nanaop_gh posted:

Happy birthday.

Silverhairgh reacted:

Happy birthday, Gorgeous. ❤️

Iamphylxgh said:

Happy birthday, Queen.

Bbg_130 commented:

Happy birthday, Evelyn .

Shoes_by_zaram posted:

Happy birthday, mama.

Aniii_gee said:

Happy birthday, Queen ❤️.

Alby_mua reacted:

Blessed birthday to you, Queen.

Meet the curvy wife of Dr Sledge

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that while much is known of Dr Sledge Nana Yaw Duodu, the CEO of Goldridge Ghana Ltd, many have yet to meet his intelligent, witty, and beautiful wife.

@amadia.gh first gained traction when, in 2018, her husband, Dr Sledge Nana Yaw Duodu, stormed the stage with her at Shatta Wale's 'The Reign' album launch, which took place at the Fantasy Dome in Accra to offer GH¢150,000 for the first copy of the album.

Since then, her husband has continued to enjoy the spotlight from the media.

Dr Sledge donates to police

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian millionaire and CEO of Goldridge Ghana Limited, Dr Sledge Nana Yaw Duodu, and his wife, @amadia.gh, donated to the Greater Accra Regional Police Command.

The prevailing coronavirus pandemic necessitated the kind gesture from the generous business mogul and his supportive wife.

