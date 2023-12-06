Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown never cease to amaze her fans with her incredible looks at star-studded events

The eloquent TV host graced Rhthyms On Da Runway in a stunning two-piece outfit

Some social media users have lauded the screen goddess, Nana Ama McBrown, for meeting their expectations with her outfit at the event

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Felicity Ama Agyemang popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, was among the most fashionable stars at the just-ended Rhythms On Da Runway show at Christianbory Castle, Osu, on December 2, 2023.

Nana Ama McBrown slays in stunning custom-made dresses. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

The Onua Showtime host wore a classy two-piece outfit as she hung out with stakeholders in the Entertainment and fashion industry at the plush event.

Nana Ama McBrown looked like a Barbie with her gorgeous hairstyle, makeup and bold red lipstick to complete her look.

Watch the video below;

Nana Ama McBrown looks splendid in a pink jumpsuit

The beautiful mother of young fashion model Baby Maxin defied age with her perfect physique as she rocked a pink jumpsuit with stunning floral embellishment.

Check out the photo below;

Some social media users have praised Nana Ama McBrown for dressing decently at the fashion show

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ritty_faces stated:

@iamamamcbrown Kyeres3 Ayaa, you come up with your designs or what... because eiii dabiaa newly unique style kaaaishh

Akuavlogs stated:

Your fly, mama !! finest in the room

fly_stunner_ stated:

She is so pretty

Akuavlogs stated:

you look amazing as always

ellababy_fashionista_ stated:

U look beautiful and charming

Im.ella.luv stated:

There’s Only one NANA AMA

stellathe_star77 stated:

Nana will always be there to support you, Ghana it's Nana, oooooo nana

madabout_angela stated:

This is the best makeup for you. Who is the artist … plz keep them!!!

Nana Ama McBrown Rocks Shiny Gold Dress For Iconic Photoshoot With Maame Dokono

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who won over the internet with outfits on the Onua Showtime program.

The talented show host completed her look with beautiful makeup and hairstyle to anchor the show.

Maame Dokono, Diana Hamilton, and Akosua Agyapong and other special guests stepped up their fashion sense as they graced the event.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh