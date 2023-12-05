Curvaceous Ghanaian model Hajia Bintu turned many heads on social media with her massive figure as she slayed in a tight dress to an event

Hajia Bintu was at the opening of Queen Amadia's wholesale store at Spintex on December 4, 2023

Many people were concerned about the growing rate of her already large curves when they spotted her in the videos

Famous Ghanaian influencer Hajia Bintu caused a frenzy on social media when a video of her arriving at an event surfaced online.

Hajia Bintu flaunts her curves. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom and @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Hajia Bintu showed off her thick curves at an event

In the video, Hajia Bintu was arriving with fellow female influencer Ama Nyamewaa at the opening of the wholesale store of Ghanaian businesswoman Queen Amadia. The wholesale store was opened on December 4, 2023, at Spintex.

Arriving at the event, Hajia Bintu slayed in a long-fitted dress that accentuated her heavily endowed curves.

Video of Hajia Bintu walking and showing off her backside generated lots of reactions on social media.

Video of Hajia Bintu arriving at the event.

Another video of Hajia Bintu arriving at the event.

Ghanaians reacted as Hajia Bintu showed off her huge backside

Many people were concerned about how thick Hajia Bintu was getting when they spotted her in the videos. Others also admired how gorgeous she looked.

Below are some of the reactions.

arkhosua_sunshine said:

Low key bintu and this blogger are not finenot even a smile, mop3 kokonsa dodo ntiaa

belinda_sagoe said:

How can you be this thick in just about a year, what did you eat? Why is your tummy not big? if you exercised why are you still this thick. She has twice of what she had at the beginning of the year now.

ben.wright.12139 said:

feel shy and sorry for the first girl, she’s like my nyash no big oooo

xklood.bo said:

Shay you say you want fame it go tire you ..no blame this bintu girl I beg na wicked people drag am enter this whole nonsense

belinda_sagoe said:

Oh naaa she has gone under the knife

denley_esco said:

Waaah see the stress on her face from Dragging that wagon all day smh

Hajia Bintu shakes social media with new video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia Bintu, in a recent video, wore a tight mini-dress that brought out her voluptuous curves, eliciting reactions.

The TikTok star wiggled her body as she danced to the popular South African tune Bheba and had many drooling.

Many pointed out that Hajia Bintu was growing thicker and prettier by the day, expressing admiration for her.

Source: YEN.com.gh