A video of a young lady using fork and knife to eat fufu with light soup has gone viral

The lady explained that she did that because she did not want to dirty her nails

Many people who saw the video could not hide their astonishment over her actions

A young lady, @grace.nicholene, is trending after a video of her eating at a Ghanaian restaurant surfaced online.

In the video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the lady, who was in the company of some friends, said they went to the restaurant purposely to eat some Ghanaian foods.

Lady causes stir as she eats fufu with fork and knife Photo credit: @grace.nicholene/TikTok

So, they first ate Turkey tail, also known as Tsofi, after which they ordered fufu with light soup.

Unlike her friends who opted to use their hands to eat the delicacy, the young lady decided to use a fork and knife, something that is considered highly unusual.

She explained that her decision not to use her hand was because she did not want to dirty her nails.

In all, she enjoyed herself and rated Ghanaian foods an eight out of 10.

At the time of writing this report, the video had gathered over 7,000 likes and 200 commens.

Ghanaians express astonishment

Netizens who reacted to the video were astonished by the move of the young lady to eat Fufu with a fork and knife.

flick wrote:

Love is a taboo in Ghana to use fork n knife to eat fufu,next time use the natural hand spoon,u look gud in ur outfit

folgluo3367 remarked:

I respect the fact that you probably not Ghanaian, but please knife and fork no at least spoon mpo eh

Ohemaa Delray indicated:

Nanka fufu deir fork and knife fa ni wu b3n?

EFYA ASOR commented:

Ma’am this is an insult please , you are eating fufuo with fork and knife

SILVS reacted:

Spoon is acceptable, but fork Nahhhhhhhhh

Source: YEN.com.gh