A video of a white lady pounding fufu in Ghana has got people talking

The young lady, while pounding the fufu, was more concerned that the mortar would hit the hand of the person driving it

Many people who saw the video expressed funny reactions to the young lady's actions

A white lady commonly referred to as Obroni in Ghana sparked funny reactions online after a video of her pounding fufu went viral.

The video, which was shared by @pablojuniorgh, showed the young lady apparently in what appeared like a rural part of the country pounding fufu with some pople looking on.

Obroni lady pounds fufu Photo credit: @pablojuniorgh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

With a young man urging her on, the visibly excited lady was left in awe as she pounded the fufu.

Her concern, however, was the fear of hitting the hand of the person driving the fufu hence admonishing her to watch her hand.

The way she held the pestle and her body movement as she pounded the fufu was evident that it was her first time.

The adorable video had gathered over 50,000 views and 1000 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Netizens react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the video laughed at the young lady's action while were also delighted at her willingness to learn about the ways of Ghanaians.

Oppong khavani indicated:

She won fight the mortar

_MatanPablo wrote:

Obroni is thinking about mom's hand, Mom's thinking about her soup

favour caring commented:

you just gain a follower, I love you so much pls one video for me

Michael reacted:

you guys are not talking about the woman at the back

maameeffe5 added:

Eiii my soup paa..mother’s never disappoint

Man using uses two mortars to pound fufu at the same time

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man showcased his exceptional skills by effortlessly handling two mortars at once

The footage revealed his precise movements as he pounds the fufu in both mortars simultaneously, displaying impressive coordination and control.

The video, which was shared by Pulse Ghana, quickly caught the attention of netizens, who were amazed by the man's strength and dexterity.

Source: YEN.com.gh