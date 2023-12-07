In Takoradi, a 34-year-old Ghanaian man, Albert Adeabah, employed at the Massachusetts Stock Exchange, tragically passed away after celebrating his birthday with 13 friends

In a tragic incident in Takoradi, a 34-year-old Ghanaian man named Albert Adeabah, reportedly employed at the Massachusetts Stock Exchange, passed away after celebrating his birthday with friends.

The celebration began with an in-house party and proceeded to Adeabah's apartment for a drink-up. Shockingly, he started feeling unwell and eventually lost consciousness.

The gathering included 13 of his closest friends, and it is reported that Adeabah did not suspect any malicious intent from those around him. The circumstances surrounding his sudden demise have sparked a wave of reactions on social media.

Ghanaian man allegedly poisoned while hanging out with friends Photo credit: Albert Adeabah via Facebook

Source: UGC

Osei Bonsu, widely recognized as OB from Asempa FM, recounted the heartbreaking story on live radio, shedding light on the sombre details of the birthday celebration turned tragedy.

The news has left the community in mourning and raised questions about the circumstances leading to Adeabah's untimely death.

As investigations unfold, the incident has heaped reactions regarding the unpredictability of life's events and the profound impact it can have on those left grappling with the loss of a loved one.

Mo said:

Not cuz I'm a Muslim, never tasted alcohol or wine , I don't do friends, when I'm in Ghana , I drive around alone, I don't trust even myself

Tolitabiz commented:

Ever since I was a kid, I’ve had no friends yet I’m not an introvert and I’m the one they always hate… I have no friends

afrotessy mentioned:

Wow such a promising young man. May he rest in peace May God console the family.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh