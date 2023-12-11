A would-be couple was overcome with emotions as they walked down the aisle on their wedding day

In the video, the bridesmaids and the groomsmen had to intervene to get the emotional couple to stop crying

Many people who reacted to the video congratulated the couple on their union

It was an emotional sight to behold as a Ghanaian groom and his pretty bride cried on their wedding day in the full glare of their guests.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @yhawfocus, captured the touching moment where the groom and the bride, while walking down the aisle, were seen shedding tears as they walked down the aisle.

Groom And Bride shed tears Photo credit: @yhawfocus/TikTok

Source: TikTok

It took some effort from the groomsmen and bridesmaids to cheer the would-be couple and get them to stop crying so the ceremony could continue.

The 1-minute video captioned "OH JESUS You Have Done It Again Stephen Sandra" had gathered over 35,000 likes and 800 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians congratulate the couple

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video congratulaed the couple on the union

Hey Abby reacted:

I don’t think I’d wear make up on my wedding. Because I’ll cry so much after all these broken hearts

Mharmie indicated:

Hmmm on my wedding day unless they bring me bucket cause eiiii I will cry cry

Miss Bernice stated:

I'll see this day in Jesus name , and my tears will be tears of joy. congratulations to the couple

slay202 added:

Eeei the day I will I will thank God and thank my husband paaa ,hmm because the sheege I see for this life eee

abenapapabi542 stated:

On my wedding day cry bi what cos eii I ve suffered crossing the red sea it's nt easy

Groom cries on wedding day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a groom and his best man broke down in tears during his exquisite wedding ceremony, which was attended by family and loved ones.

The footage captures the moment he tried to hold back his tears while the bride approached the altar.

With his best man standing next to him, the pair could not hold back as both had running down their faces in a TikTok video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh