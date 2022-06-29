The groom broke down in tears of joy when he spotted his beautiful would-be-wife walking down the aisle

In the clip, his supportive groomsmen who understood their assignments were quick to rush to him to boost his morale at the gorgeous wedding

Members of the cyber community who watched the video said the moments that unfolded at the wedding were beautiful

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The emotional moment a groom broke down in tears of joy when he spotted his bride walking down the aisle has emerged in a touching video online.

The person who captured the scenes caught the raw reactions when the would-be-husband became emotional at the sight of his wife-to-be.

In the clip sighted by YEN.com.gh, the groom tried to hold back his tears but couldn't as he broke down.

Photos of groom in tears at his wedding. Credit: everythingwedding_global

Source: Instagram

His moments of joy quickly turned into tears as the bride approached in the company of a man to seal their love.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The would-be-husband's supportive groomsmen were quick to rush to him to boost his morale at the gorgeous wedding.

Many netizens who watched the video said those were beautiful moments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Peeps react on social media

Mskye247 said:

''Wow so adorable.''

Cylotevents_gh commented:

''Love ❤️ is a beautiful feeling ❤️❤️❤️.''

Naalamilelamptey said:

''Aww wow.''

Nosugarp commented:

''Love is amazing.''

Cecileannaldan8gmail.com4 said:

''Beautiful.''

Ghanaian Man Marries Jamaican Lover in Gorgeous White Wedding

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Canada-based Ghanaian, Gideon Jackson, and his Jamaican bride's wedding was nothing short of breathtaking. The pair married in a gorgeous white wedding ceremony.

Family and loved ones graced the occasion with their presence as the duet exchanged vows to seal their love.

Jackson took to Facebook to share moments from the quintessential occasion on social media to thank the people who attended the ceremony.

Former Students of Achimota School Marry in Beautiful Traditional Wedding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a couple who reportedly began their relationship as friends at Achimota School in Ghana has proceeded to tie the knot in a beautiful customary wedding without a glitch.

Daniella and her significant other, who are both alumni of the prestigious Ghanaian school, married in February 2022 as their loved ones and family graced the gorgeous occasion.

The pair sported matching ensembles for their big day, with the bride adorned in a designer net dress over a Kente skirt.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh