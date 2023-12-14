Global site navigation

Ghanaian Lady Overjoyed As Man Confirms She Is His Sidechick During Loyalty Test
People

Ghanaian Lady Overjoyed As Man Confirms She Is His Sidechick During Loyalty Test

by  Ebenezer Agbey Quist
  • Ghanaian lady Chingy joyfully reacted in a viral video after her man unwittingly confirmed her as his side chick in a TikTok loyalty prank by Streetztraffic
  • The man, revealing he is married to someone else, explicitly mentions Chingy as his side chick, creating a buzz on social media
  • The video sparks discussions on loyalty, relationships, and the unexpected twists in modern dating dynamics

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

A Ghanaian lady called Chingy couldn't contain her excitement in a viral video when her man unwittingly confirmed her status as his side chick during a loyalty prank orchestrated by Streetztraffic on TikTok.

In the video, as Chingy's man received the unexpected call, he disclosed being married to another woman but explicitly referred to Chingy as his side chick.

The revelation left Chingy visibly thrilled, and the video has since garnered widespread attention.

Read also

Ghanaian lady cries in public as husband gives her new car as birthday gift

Ghanaian side chick in loyalty prank
A Ghanaian side chick overjoyed about her status Photo credit: streetz.traffic
Source: TikTok

Observers and social media users have been quick to react to the unusual scenario captured in the video, expressing a mix of shock, amusement, and curiosity.

Unlock the best of Yen.com.gh on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The prank has also sparked conversations about loyalty, relationships, and the unexpected twists that can unfold in the realm of modern dating.

Chingy's jubilant response and the man's inadvertent disclosure have turned the video into a trending topic with some reactions that can be seen below.

BOSSU KEWA said:

She make lucky oo. Like the way her friends will laugh at her .

BOBBYLU.V❤️ mentioned:

A lot of the girls here I suspect are dating married men. She's not alone.

posh947 stated:

but why is she happy eeeii

Amabroni ❤️❤️ commented:

The problem is the man is scared that maybe her wife is the one pranking him

Read also

"See love": Old man holds his wife romantically, helps her climb road divider, video trends online

Watch the video below:

Heartwarming YouTube loyalty test: Milicent Abena confirms Nana Yaw as boyfriend, prompting emotional beachside reaction

Meanwhile, in a heartwarming YouTube loyalty test, Milicent Abena, the girlfriend of Ghanaian man Nana Yaw, confirmed him as her boyfriend, leading to Nana Yaw's emotional collapse on the beach.

The video struck a chord with viewers, showcasing genuine love and trust amid relationship uncertainties and providing a refreshing contrast to sensationalized relationship tests, bringing smiles to those who witnessed this touching moment.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel