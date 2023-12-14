Ghanaian lady Chingy joyfully reacted in a viral video after her man unwittingly confirmed her as his side chick in a TikTok loyalty prank by Streetztraffic

The man, revealing he is married to someone else, explicitly mentions Chingy as his side chick, creating a buzz on social media

The video sparks discussions on loyalty, relationships, and the unexpected twists in modern dating dynamics

A Ghanaian lady called Chingy couldn't contain her excitement in a viral video when her man unwittingly confirmed her status as his side chick during a loyalty prank orchestrated by Streetztraffic on TikTok.

In the video, as Chingy's man received the unexpected call, he disclosed being married to another woman but explicitly referred to Chingy as his side chick.

The revelation left Chingy visibly thrilled, and the video has since garnered widespread attention.

A Ghanaian side chick overjoyed about her status Photo credit: streetz.traffic

Source: TikTok

Observers and social media users have been quick to react to the unusual scenario captured in the video, expressing a mix of shock, amusement, and curiosity.

The prank has also sparked conversations about loyalty, relationships, and the unexpected twists that can unfold in the realm of modern dating.

Chingy's jubilant response and the man's inadvertent disclosure have turned the video into a trending topic with some reactions that can be seen below.

BOSSU KEWA said:

She make lucky oo. Like the way her friends will laugh at her .

BOBBYLU.V❤️ mentioned:

A lot of the girls here I suspect are dating married men. She's not alone.

posh947 stated:

but why is she happy eeeii

Amabroni ❤️❤️ commented:

The problem is the man is scared that maybe her wife is the one pranking him

Watch the video below:

Heartwarming YouTube loyalty test: Milicent Abena confirms Nana Yaw as boyfriend, prompting emotional beachside reaction

Meanwhile, in a heartwarming YouTube loyalty test, Milicent Abena, the girlfriend of Ghanaian man Nana Yaw, confirmed him as her boyfriend, leading to Nana Yaw's emotional collapse on the beach.

The video struck a chord with viewers, showcasing genuine love and trust amid relationship uncertainties and providing a refreshing contrast to sensationalized relationship tests, bringing smiles to those who witnessed this touching moment.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh