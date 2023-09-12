Ghanaian man Nana Yaw's girlfriend, Milicent Abena, participated in a loyalty test on YouTube, confirming Nana Yaw as her boyfriend, leading him to collapse in joyful emotion on the beach

The video resonated with viewers as it depicted genuine love and trust amidst the uncertainty in many relationships

This touching moment is a refreshing contrast to sensationalized relationship tests, bringing smiles to those who witnessed it

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A Ghanaian man Nana Yaw experienced a deeply emotional moment when his girlfriend, Milicent Abena, participated in a loyalty test orchestrated by the YouTube channel Streetz Traffic.

During the test, Abena proudly mentioned Nana Yaw's full name as her boyfriend, prompting an overwhelming reaction from him.

In a heartwarming scene captured on video, Nana Yaw collapsed onto the beach sand, clearly moved by the confirmation of his girlfriend's unwavering loyalty.

A Ghanaian man collapses during loyalty test Photo credit: Streetz Traffic

Source: Youtube

This genuine and emotional display of devotion has resonated with viewers, offering a refreshing contrast to the often sensationalized aspects of modern relationships and loyalty tests.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

How social media users are reacting to Nana Yaw and Millicent's relationship

Many individuals face uncertainty and doubt in their relationships, making Nana Yaw's joyous reaction a heartening reminder of the profound love and trust that can exist between partners. Check out some of the comments netizens have been sharing under the video below:

@depsypixels said:

Make we tell am anaaaa

@jnr_bhourquaye indicated:

bro won the relationship lottery

@dntshout stated:

full video otherwise i won’t believe

@ky3na_3b3ky3 mentioned:

This one de3 solid ooo not some ladies bi i know 3b3gye wonns3m

Watch the video below:

Young man Seth Mensah faces heartbreak as girlfriend Ama confesses to multiple boyfriends in loyalty test

Also, in a surprising turn of events, Seth Mensah's confidence in his exclusive relationship with Ama was shattered when she admitted to having at least three other boyfriends, repeatedly mentioning different names during a loyalty test.

Ama defended her actions by stating that, in today's Ghana, it's rare for any girl to have only one boyfriend due to the necessity of survival.

Ghanaian woman left disappointed as boyfriend denies relationship during loyalty prank

Meanwhile, in a disheartening turn of events, a young lady in Ghana was left disappointed when she agreed to play a loyalty prank on her supposed boyfriend.

The gentleman denied he was in a relationship with the lady, adding that they had broken up the week before. Social media users are reacting to the video massively, with many commenting on the statement made by the gentleman.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh