A video of a married couple has gone viral on social media as the husband has a physical disability while the wife has thick and fine curves

Known as The Clements, the couple were booed up as they flaunted their happy marriage in public

Many people were concerned whether the man would have loved his wife if the roles were reversed, while others admired their chemistry in the video

A video of a curvy lady known as Mayfair Clements and her disabled husband, Winston Clements, all booed up at a public space has gone viral on social media and generated conversations.

Curvy lady flaunts disabled husband on social media

In the viral video, the physically challenged man, Winston Clements, was seated in his wheelchair while his wife, Mayfair Clements, was seated on a chair beside him.

The couple, known as The Clements, were seen hugging and kissing in the broad daylight outside a grand hotel. They looked happy and so in love.

The following words were written on :

You chose a partner based on God's leading, not society's expectations.

Viral video of a curvy lady and her disabled husband getting cosy.

People reacted to the viral video of Mr and Mrs Clements

The video about their relationship sparked diverse opinions on social media. Many wondered whether he would have done the same if the roles were reversed.

Below are some of the comments.

minawith_dascoop said:

So y’all just shacking up with anyone huh? Ok I got you

tlovely1983 said:

He'd never do that same if roles were reversed. But I'm glad to see anyone happy.

_piscez_ said:

Yes, he also deserves to be loved just like any other person

jwhitfieldinspires said:

God has somebody for everybody I truly believe that with all my heart! Bless this beautiful couple

d_e_b_o_n_a_i_r said:

Imma let them be happy and all that mushy sh*t but here I am 6’3 gainfully employed, doing all the right things in life and can’t even find a woman to say bless you when I sneeze…I f#%kin hate it here!

ovomack_ said:

I love this so much! But I also want to make a joke but I can’t because I don’t wanna go to hell

hopetweenie said:

I’m happy for people who can find love. It’s not in the books for some of us and we have embraced it

riceworkslover said:

Happy for her but I can't help but think if it was her in that wheelchair would he be with her? Keep in mind men are more likely to leave when their wife gets sick.

Video of Mr and Mrs Clements and their two adorable children.

Grand P blasts curvy lover for jumping at his back

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Grand P got many people laughing hard when a video of him trying to carry his girlfriend, Eudoxie Yao, at his back surfaced online.

The diminutive Guinean musician after several failed attempts, fell to the ground and laughed hard at the situation together with his girlfriend.

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section as they questioned the actions of the couple.

